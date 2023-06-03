SACRAMENTO — Donna Jean Lile, 81, of Sacramento, died Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 4 p.m. at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. Mrs. Lile was born July 16, 1941, in Muhlenberg County. She was a member of Church Street General Baptist Church and was a self-employed florist.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Pauline Maple and Joyce Dunn; brothers, Glen Dunn, Melvin Dunn, and Jewell Calvin Dunn; parents, Cecil and Anna Belle Dunn; and son, David J. Lile, II.
She is survived by her husband, David Lile; daughter, Sherry (Rockie) Gamblin; grandson, Mark Heady; great-granddaughters, Ashley Heady and Madison Heady; great-great-grandson, Rois Mackey; one sister, Lorene (Gordon) Penticuff; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are private.
Tucker Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
