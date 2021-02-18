GREENVILLE — Donna Jean Stanley, 61, of Greenville, died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at her residence. She was a CNA.
Survivors include her children, Shannon Stanley and Britney Brown; sister Barbara Daly; brother Frank Beckman; and father Jessie Beckman.
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Memorial Gardens, Powderly. Visitation: After 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
