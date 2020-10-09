HATFIELD, Ind. — Donna Jean Young, 77, of Hatfield, Indiana, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.
Donna was a member of Hatfield Bethel Church and had retired from the Spencer County Assessor’s Office.
Survivors include her children, Gina Pennington, Tim Young, Melissa Zimmerman and Jonathan Young; and her brother, Steven Jalovec.
Service: 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Hatfield Bethel Church, 1064 Bennett St., Hatfield, IN 47617. Visitation: After noon Saturday.
Boultinghouse Funeral Home of Rockport, Indiana, has been entrusted with care.
Memorial contributions: National Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled, Library of Congress, 1291 Taylor St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20542.
Commented