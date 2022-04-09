Donna Jo Kitchens, 67, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born in Eldorado, IL, September 21, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Billy Joe Kitchens and Yvonne Whitehead Young. Ms. Kitchens was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Chasity Dawn Kitchens in 1999.
Surviving are a son Allen Ranburger of Owensboro; her brother, Brian Kitchens of Owensboro; and her former husband, Ricky Ranburger of Owensboro.
Services are private with burial in Owensboro Memorial Gardens with Care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
