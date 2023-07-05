Donna K. Jones Sikes, 57, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2023, at Heartford House. She was born in Owensboro April 11, 1966, to Donald and Jane Jones. Donna was a graduate of Owensboro Community College and retired from Owensboro Health Regional Hospital as the second-shift supervisor of radiology. She was the ultimate Candy Crusher, having to wait for the next level to come out. Donna could go inside or the drive-thru at Starbucks and every employee knew her name. If you were to hear Fleetwood Mac or Prince blaring, you would catch Donna cleaning the house. She will be dearly missed by her work sisters at OHRH, but most of all, she will be missed by her family.
Donna was preceded in death by her brother, James Jones, and a sister, Virginia “Jenny” Jones.
Donna is survived by her husband of 35 years, Robert “Bob” Sikes; her son, Robert Shane Sikes; her parents, Donald and Jane Jones; her sister, Jane L. Jones-Cox; and her nephew, Cody Jones.
There will be a visitation from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mitchell Memorial Cancer Center.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Jacob Hodskins and the Mitchell Memorial Cancer Center.
