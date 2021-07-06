BEAVER DAM — Donna K. Owen 72, of Beaver Dam, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 3, 2020 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Donna Kay Dickerson was born September 29, 1948 in Calhoun, Kentucky to the late John Robert and Flossie Mae Tichenor Dickerson and was married to David Allen Owen. Donna retired as a nurse from Manatte Glenns Rehabilitation Center in Florida and was a member of the Hope Wesleyan Church in Hartford. She loved fishing, camping, cooking but her greatest times were spent with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her son Stephen Douglas Morrow, and two sisters.
Survivors include her husband of 37 years, David Allen Owen; daughter, Michelle Hardesty (Mark) of Beaver Dam; son, Leslie Allen (Denise Ann) of Beaver Dam; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Eugene Dickerson of Owensboro; sister, Margie Fulton of Cromwell; and several nieces and nephews.
Family services will be held at a later date. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Donna’s family.
