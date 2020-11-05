Donna Kay Cannon, 63, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born July 8, 1957, in Owensboro to the late Melvin and Nell Powers. Donna was a nurse for various nursing homes for nearly 20 years. She had a true passion for caring for the elderly and felt that it was her calling. In her free time, she enjoyed reading and cooking. Her family will remember her for how kind and nurturing she was.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Lamar Cannon; her sister, Sherry Sheehan; her brothers, Rodney Powers, Melvin Powers and Steven Powers; and her brother-in-law, Charlie Goodaker.
She is survived by her daughter, Alicia Cannon; her sisters, Rebecca Goodaker and Beth (Joe) Harper; her nieces and nephews, Heath DeWitt, Drew DeWitt, April Lamaga, Brandi Powers, Justin Powers, Travis Powers, Chloe Powers, Joe Harper and Justin Harper; and 15 great-nieces and great-nephews.
Services are private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or to the Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 W. Second St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Donna Cannon may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
