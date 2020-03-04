Donna Kay Clater, 70, of Maceo, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 2, 2020, at her home while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Aug. 13, 1949, in Daviess County to the late Carl and Christine Adams Martin. Donna was a homemaker and was a member of Yelvington Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Owensboro High School. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and was a very generous person and would help do anything for anyone. Donna was also preceded in death by two brothers, Gary Martin and Jeff Martin.
Donna is survived by her husband of 49 years, Orville Clater Sr.; two sons, Orville Clater Jr. and wife Jeana of Utica and Christopher Clater and wife Rebecca of Owensboro; a daughter, Stacia Clater of Owensboro; seven grandchildren, Savannah Clater, Kylen Clater, Mekenzie Clater, Ashton Clater, Kaylan Clater, Kirsten Billings and Gunner Billings; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Butch Martin of Owensboro and Mike Martin of Madisonville; a sister, Ann Back of North Carolina; an aunt, Mary Havener of Owensboro; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services for Donna Kay Clater will be noon Friday, March 6, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
