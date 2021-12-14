Donna Kay Collins, 59, of Owensboro, died on Saturday, December 11th, 2021. She was born on December 11th, 1962 in Daviess County to the late Charles Edward Sparks and Virginia Dennis. She enjoyed spending time with her family, watching General Hospital, and sharing stories about the good ole days. She was loved by many and always had a smile on her face no matter what. She always knew how to make someone smile.
She was preceded in death by a son, Brent Collins; sisters, Charlene Guillory and Tammy Elaine; one brother, Glenn Edward.
She is survived by her three children, Dennis Ward, Sara Collins (Ronnie Vickers), and Tamatha Anderson (Jerry Anderson, Jr.); eight grandchildren, Mykailia, Ashlee, Xander, Tyler, Brooklynn Ward, Bryson Vickers, Blake Collins and Bentley Anderson; and two great-grandchildren, Kahrim and Hakiem Morton.
There will be no services. James H. Davis Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy make take the form of donations to Donna Kay Collins memorial fund c/o Davis Funeral Home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
