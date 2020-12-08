Donna Kay Nall, 72, of Owensboro, went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, surrounded by her family while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Jan. 15, 1948, to the late Bert Thomas Crabtree and Mary Belle (Bratcher) Crabtree. She married the love of her life, Alan Nall on July 12, 1968. They enjoyed spending time together outdoors, camping, boating, and fishing with their children and many friends. Kay began her employment with General Electric, worked for eight years as a secretary at South Central Bell until 1974, and then served for 25 years as the secretary at Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church where she was also a member. She volunteered with the Tamarack PTA, Daviess County Homemaker’s Association, Owensboro Health’s Golden Partners and served in the church with CPW and Prime Timers. She enjoyed bowling and was very crafty while crocheting and doing needlepoint. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. To know Kay was to love her. She cared more for others, including perfect strangers, rather than herself. Her life was a life of service and a living example of Ephesians 4:32, “Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.”
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a nephew, Eric Crabtree in 2013.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Alan Nall; son, Thomas Alan Nall; daughter, Sherrianne Nall; grandchildren, Kailey Nall and Colby Nall; one sister, Vicki Newton ( Dr. J. Ronald); and several nieces and nephews.
Due to current COVID-19 health and safety mandates, funeral services will be private followed by a private graveside service and interment at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Services will be live-streamed at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at www.davisfuneralhome.com. Family and friends are invited to attend a drive-thru visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Avenue, Owensboro, KY 42301, Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301, or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
