Donna Kay Sparks, 52, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Tell City, Indiana, to Diane Lindsey Purcell and the late Ted Purcell. Donna cared deeply for her family, this spurring her greatest passion, to be the best mother and grandmother. She was funny, witty and determined. That determination and willpower led to her beating cancer four times.
Along with her father, Donna is preceded in death by her ex-husband, Glenn Sparks; and her granddaughter, Avery K. Sparks.
Along with her mother, Donna is survived by her children, Darcey Howard and Jesse Sparks; six grandchildren; and her siblings, Anthony Purcell, Chris Purcell and Richie Purcell.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Sparks. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Donna Kay Sparks and sign her virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
