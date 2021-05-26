BELCHERTOWN, Mass. — Donna Kay Testroet, 84, of Belchertown, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 18, 2021, of respiratory failure from emphysema. She was born Sept. 2, 1936, in Owensboro, Kentucky, to Cyril and Ida (Cronin) Alvey.
Besides her parents, Donna was predeceased by her loving husband, Roman H. Testroet Sr.; their son, Stephen K. Testroet; and her sisters, Faeanne Coomes and Barbara Wood.
Donna will forever be missed by her son, Roman H. Testroet II and wife MaryAlice (DeSandre) Testroet of Meriden, Connecticut; her daughter, Kristie (Testroet) Stanton and husband David of Belchertown, Massachusetts; and her son, David M. Testroet and wife Elizabeth (Waters) Testroet of Glen Allen, Virginia. Donna’s grandchildren are Stephen Testroet of Coupeville, Washington, Roman M. Testroet and life partner Allison Edgar of St. Augustine Beach, Florida; Brian Testroet and wife Tressa (VanTassell) Testroet of North Haven, Connecticut, Nathaniel Testroet and wife Erin (Burns) Testroet of Durham, Connecticut; David Stanton and wife Shirley Demko of Lebanon, Ohio, Miriam (Testroet) Compton and husband Andrew Compton of Richmond, Virginia, Emily (Testroet) Hermann and husband Brandon Hermann of Norfolk, Virginia, and David Joel Testroet and wife Alyssa (Wheeler) Testroet of Dallas. Donna’s great-grandchildren are Bianca and Alessia Testroet of North Haven, Connecticut, Amelia Testroet of Durham, Connecticut, and Marceline Stanton of Lebanon, Ohio.
Donna worked at Howard County General Hospital in Columbia, Maryland, from 1984 to 1994. She enjoyed her work helping patients in the sleep lab. Donna’s biggest joys were spending time with her husband, Roman, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, watching birds and tending to all of her Yorkie rescue pups.
Donna was very well cared for by her wonderful visiting nurses and Hospice team.
If you would like to celebrate Donna, memorial donations may be sent to Cooley Dickinson VNA & Hospice, P.O. Box 329, Northampton, MA 01061-0329. (Gifts are tax-deductible and receipted to the donor.)
Upon Donna’s request, there will not be a funeral service.
We thank Beers & Story Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Belchertown, Massachusetts, for their guidance and care on Donna’s journey home to her Lord. Donna will rest at Arlington National Cemetery with the love of her life, Roman, who always called her “his most beautiful bride.”
