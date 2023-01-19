HAWESVILLE — Donna L. Ogle, 78, of Hawesville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at the Heartford House under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born in Hardinsburg Mar. 16, 1944. Donna was a member of Immaculate Conception Church and was retired from Weyerhauser. She loved spending time with her family and her dog, Holly. Donna was very fond of her monthly Bunco outing with her group which has been playing for the last 47 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William P. Ogle; parents, Hilma and Joe Bob Pate, and Walter Lamastus; sister, Sally Jo Taylor; and brother-in-law, Mark Niewerth.
Donna is survived by her children, Lori Ogle, Mike Ogle, Brian P. Ogle, and Julie Ott; grandchildren, Ben Allard, Luke Allard, Matt Allard, Hannah Allard, and Sydney Ott; sister, Mary Jane Niewerth; brother, Bobby (Lynn) Pate; along with several nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with the burial following in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Donna’s family will be greeting friends from 4 to 8 p.m., with prayers being said at 6 p.m., Monday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
Gibson and Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Mrs. Ogle.
Memorial contributions may be made in Donna’s memory to the Heartford House or Immaculate Conception.
Share your memories and condolences with her family at https://www.gibsonandsonfh.com/.
