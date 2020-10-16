HARDINSBURG — Donna Mae Dougherty, 84, of Hardinsburg, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Hardinsburg Nursing and Rehab. She was a former restaurant owner and operator.
Survivors include her daughter, Brenda Ball; sons Brett Campbell, Scott Campbell and Kip Uhlig; and brother William Dougherty.
Graveside memorial: 11 a.m. Friday at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery near Hardinsburg.
Expressions of sympathy: Kentucky School for the Blind.
Trent-Dowell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
