GREENVILLE — Donna Mae Simmons, 81, of Greenville, passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Wellington Parc Health in Owensboro. She was born in Breckinridge County Nov. 14, 1941, the daughter of Amiel and Lorean Phillips. She was a member of Roland Memorial Baptist Church and loved singing in the choir. She and her husband, the late Norvill Simmons, were married for 56 years. She was the co-owner of Donna and Linda’s Boutique and retired from the Greenville City Clerk’s office.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her brother, Dan Phillips; and her sister, Wilma Richerson.
Survivors: children, David (Tracy) Simmons of Chapel Hill, Tennessee, Larry (Vickie) Simmons of Greenville, and Penny Simmons of Greenville; grandsons, Drew (Kristen) Simmons, Nathan (Taylor) Simmons, and Dylan Simmons; great-grandsons, Finn Simmons and Baby Boy Simmons due Spring 2023 and Conner Simmons; brothers, George (Jeanne) Phillips of Fordsville and Mike Phillips of Greenville; sister-in-law, Nancy (Bob) Wilson of Hartford; several nieces and nephews; and special caregivers, Joyce Thompson, Tracey Martino, Jenny Browning, and Linda McCormick.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville, officiated by Bro. Carl Nelson, assisted by Bro. Danny Mooneyhan. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
