Donna Marie Holmes, 65, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Feb. 23, 1956, in Fall River, Massachusetts, to the late George White and Rita Silvia White. She was of the Catholic faith, was a loving soul all of her life and showed kindness to everyone she met. Donna loved playing Bingo, listening to and singing along to music, going to Friday After 5, spending time with her friends and just the simple things in life. She is lovingly remembered by her family, friends and many in the community.
Survivors include her husband, Kenny Holmes; two brothers, Wayne White and David White; three sisters, Denise, Debby and Dawn; aunt Jenny Stockhauser; many cousins including, Mary, Shannon, Rick, Marvin, Barrett, Matthew and Johnny; many nieces and nephews; and a great friend, Donna Brooks, and many more.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. There will be no visitation prior to the service.
The number of those attending the service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Donna Holmes Memorial Fund, c/o James H. Davis Funeral Home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented