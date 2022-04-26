Donna Marie Kaelin, 64, passed away March 26, 2022. She was born to Lawrence and Josie Kaelin March 16, 1958.
Donna retired from Green River Valley Health Services in Owensboro after 42 years as a pediatric physical therapist.
She was preceded in death by her mother and her sister, Jane Faith, and a nephew, Ben Mercer.
Donna is survived by the love of her life, Steve Cheek from Fordsville. As the self-proclaimed favorite child, Donna is also survived by her father, Lawrence Kaelin, and loved by her siblings, Barbara (Ron) Mercer, Margie Zaring, Laurie (Steve) Wiedemer, Alan Kaelin, Bernie Kaelin, Mary Beth (Eddy) Fields, Karen (Ed) Murner, and Ann Kaelin.
Also known as the favorite aunt, Donna enriched the lives of her 18 nieces and nephews, and 26 great-nieces and nephews.
Visitation and a prayer service were held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, April 1st, 2022, at Stoess Funeral Home. A Mass was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at St. Aloysius in Pewee Valley, and burial followed at Floydsburg Cemetery.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday morning, April 30, 2022, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Browns Valley, 261 St. Anthony Rd. in Utica.
To honor Donna, please make donations to SAINT (Saving Animals In Need Together.) The PayPal link for SAINT is WWW.Paypal.me/SAINTINCORPORATED. Please make a note "in Honor of Donna Kaelin." The address for checks is; SAINT P.O. Box 1946, Owensboro, KY 42302.
