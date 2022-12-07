Donna Marie Pinkston, 63, after suffering from cancer, was called home to go live with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in the early morning hours of Sunday, December 4, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Donna was born November 5, 1959, in Owensboro to the late William James Pinkston and Ilene Bartlett Pinkston. Donna graduated from Apollo High School and then attended Brescia College.
At the age of three, Donna joined her sisters in singing and pantomiming the Chipmunks. In 1962, Donna and the Pinkston sisters sang on the Evansville, Indiana TV Station, the Country Music Jubilee Channel 13 in Bowling Green, as well as at the Nashville, Tennessee Music City paper. They also sang for the Lions Club, Jaycees, and many other places.
As an adult, Donna moved to Sarasota, Florida, and worked in the mental health field. She was single most of her life, providing a home for many cats. She helped aged and handicapped people.
In 2015 she moved to Lewisport, to help her mother who was in a nursing home. Donna later started attending the Senior Community Center in Owensboro where she played Bingo, and afterward, she loved to go out to eat with her sister and brother-in-law. Donna would read her Bible and was very knowledgeable. Donna did a lot of studying and self-teaching. She loved the Lord and said she was ready to be called home.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Alice Faye Curnutt of McKenzie, Tennessee and Starlee Menzel of Marysville, Washington; two nephews, Steven M. Mattingly of Lewisport and Richard Jay Keown of Owensboro; and many cats.
Donna is survived by her cat, Racer; two sisters, Sandra Lou Mattingly of Lewisport and Bertha Ilene Knight of Owensboro; three nieces, Krystal Bolinger Boals of Marysville, Washington, Anna Ilene Keown of Crestview, Florida, and Linda Marjorie Chenault of Pontiac, Michigan; three nephews, Scott Allen (Shannon) Mattingly, William Clifford Keown of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and Daniel Bethel of Marysville, Washington; and a very good friend, Fendelle Pillsbury of Sarasota, Florida.
There will be a private memorial ceremony as per Donna’s request.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Senior Community Center of Owensboro, 1650 West 2nd St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
