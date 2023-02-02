Donna Pierce Morris, 64, of Owensboro, died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Donna was a member of Christ Community Church in Owensboro.
Survivors: siblings, Anita (Tony) Daughtry, Ben (Lyn) Pierce, and Jason (Nan) Pierce.
Service: 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Service: 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
