Donna Prowse Durbin, 81, of Owensboro, died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Mrs. Durbin was a department manager at Pinkerton Tobacco (Swedish Match) and a member of Christ Community Church.
Survivors include her husband, Harold Blaine Durbin Sr.; children Denise Rideout, Elaine Blandford, Harold Blaine Durbin Jr. and Michelle Chenoweth; sisters Betty Jo Bradfield and Vickie Kraintz; and a brother, Lew Prowse Jr.
Previously scheduled arrangements are now pending at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions: Christ Community Church, 1220 Center St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
