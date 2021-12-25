Donna Prowse Durbin, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at her home, surrounded by family. She was born in Owensboro to the late Lew Prowse Sr. and Delores Vincent Prowse.
Mrs. Durbin was a department manager at Pinkerton Tobacco (Swedish Match) and retired after 22 years of service. She had also worked in production at General Electric. Donna had a strong Christian faith and was a member of Christ Community Church. She enjoyed playing cards and dominoes with her family and friends, shopping and collecting keepsakes throughout her life. Donna loved all family gatherings with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Anytime you visited, Donna wanted to make sure you had eaten and know all about your day. She kept her family at the forefront of her thoughts and prayers.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Harold Blaine Durbin Sr.; children Denise Rideout (Billy Clary) of Owensboro, Elaine Blandford (Ronnie) of Owensboro, Harold Blaine Durbin Jr. (Teresa) of Owensboro and Michelle Chenoweth (Steve) of Panama City Beach, Florida; 14 grandchildren, Chantay Aldrich (Mike), Nathan Porter, Sean Simpson, B.J. Brock, Teagen Brock, Jessica Durbin, Dallas Zimmerman, Jason Blandford (Amanda), Jennifer Rush (Greg), Derrick Simpson (Jennifer), Bryson O’Bryan (Jaime), Alexander Vanover (Keeley), Brittney Paradise (Matthew) and Brandon Chenoweth (Erinn); 21 great-grandchildren; sisters Betty Jo Bradfield of Riverside, California, and Vickie Kraintz (Cornell) of Phoenix; a brother, Lew Prowse Jr. (Mona) of Daytona Beach, Florida; very best lifelong friends, Shelby and Rita Dunn of Lewisburg; and many special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The service will be noon Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Community Church, 1220 Center St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Condolences and memories may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
