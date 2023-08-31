Donna R. Ratliff Allen, 80, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at the Heartford House. She was born Sept. 17, 1942, in McLean County to the late Hulen B. Ratliff and Josephine K. Ratliff. Donna loved the Lord, her family, and her church. She was a cherished member of Relevant Faith Church.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Byron Ratliff, Wendell Ratliff, George Ratliff, and David Ratliff; four sisters, Wanda Durham, Viola Shocklee, Regena Lewis, and Barbara Allen; and a grandson, Paul Michael Hagan.
She leaves behind her beloved husband of 60 years, James Earl Allen; two daughters, Lisa (Bill) Hagan of Owensboro and Sharon (Ben) Carpenter of Newburgh, Indiana; five grandsons, Mark (Lilly) Hagan, John Hagan, Logan (Jewell) Carpenter, Nicholas Owens, and Zachary Owens; and three great-grandchildren, Seth Hagan, William Hagan, and Calla Hagan.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory in Owensboro, with Mark Hagan officiating. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit with Donna’s family from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Messages and condolences for the family may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
