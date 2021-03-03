REYNOLDS STATION — Donna Rice, 66, of Reynolds Station, passed peacefully into the gates of heaven on Monday, March, 1, 2021. She was born Feb. 5, 1955, to the late Jewell and Georgia Tierney. Donna was a lifelong member of Zion Baptist Church. She retired from National Office Furniture after 40 years of service. Donna was the church office clerk for many years and played the piano for church services for nearly 50 years.
In addition to her parents, Donna is preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Sherman Rice.
Donna is survived by her brother, David (Nelda) Tierney; niece Janel Tierney; nephew Jansen (Jessica) Tierney; great-nephews Brayden, Carter and Braxton; great-nieces Bralynn, Addison and Ava; brothers-in-law Doug (Regina) Rice and Dwayne (Ruth) Rice and their families; and numerous cousins.
Donna was blessed by her caretakers, Martha, Rhonda, Connie, Karen and Kathy and Hospice of Ohio County.
Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Zion Baptist Church in Reynolds Station with burial following at Cates Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Zion Baptist Church, 87 Zion Church Road, Reynolds Station, KY 42368 or Hospice of Ohio County, 1211 Old Main St., Hartford, KY 42347.
