Beech Creek — Donna Sue Gill, 65, of Beech Creek, died on Nov. 11, 2022, at Ascension St. Vincent Evansville. She was born on Aug. 22, 1957, in Muhlenberg County. She worked in Family Resource for Muhlenberg County Schools. She attended Hazel Creek Missionary Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Bruce Gill, and daughter, Rebecca Kay Howard.
She is survived by her sons, Richard Bradford (Ashley) Gill, James Matthew (Kara Lyons) Gill; grandchildren, Wyatt Allen Gill, Natalie Howard, Chase Howard and Ethan Howard; sisters, Kathy Whitney, Phyllis Jones, and Regina Kovach and Mother Erlene Jones.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home with Bro. Curtis McGehee officiating. Burial will follow in Hazel Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com. Tucker Funeral Home is in Charge of arrangements.
