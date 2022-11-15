BEECH CREEK — Donna Sue Gill, 65, of Beech Creek, died Friday, November 11, 2022, at Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, Indiana. She worked in family resource for Muhlenberg County Schools and attended Hazel Creek Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors: sons, Richard Bradford (Ashley) Gill and James Matthew (Kara Lyons) Gill; sisters, Kathy Whitney, Phyllis Jones, and Regina Kovach; and mother, Erlene Jones.
Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Burial: Hazel Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 Monday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home.
