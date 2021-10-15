Donna Sue Camron Layne, 72, of Whitesville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at the Heartford House.
Donna was born Sept. 16, 1949 in Daviess County to the late James and Winnie Hoagland Carmon. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, Donna is preceded in death by her husband, Randy Layne, a son, Tony Camron and a brother, Jimmy Camron.
Donna is survived by a son, Frankie Layne; grandchildren, Alessa Camron, Cheyanne Knight and Lucas Layne, and a brother, Ronnie (Lorrie) Camron.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
Online condolences may be left at www.cecilfuneral
