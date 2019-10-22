Donna "Sue" McCarthy, 71, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Owensboro Center, where she had been a resident since 2015. Born Feb. 18, 1948, in Muhlenberg County to the late Irvin Hendrix Jr. and Betty Graves, Sue graduated from Owensboro High School in 1966. She was a simple woman and a homemaker with a big heart. She was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed attending many church activities. As a very generous woman, Sue supported many veteran organizations and causes.
Ms. McCarthy also was preceded in death by her half-brother, Mike Hendrix.
Survivors include her son, Stephen McCarthy and wife Tiffinia of Owensboro; daughters Tracy Michelle Sanders, of Owensboro, and Shari Lynn Duncan, of Madisonville; five grandchildren, Travis Duncan, Bradley and Benjamin McCarthy, Tyler Estes and Kim Pierce.
Care is by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The American Legion (Post 9), 736 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Donna Sue McCarthy may be left at www.glenncares.com.
