Donna Sue Nugent, 56, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Oct. 1, 1964, in Owensboro, to the late Donald and Brenda Sue Nugent. Donna was a one-of-a-kind lady. She would help everyone she could, whether it was loaning a dollar or cooking a meal, she made sure no one did without. She loved life, playing Bingo and spending time with her grandchildren.
Donna leaves behind to cherish her memory, a son, Eric Brent Markwell Sr.; a daughter, Mary Jessica (Bobby) Markwell; grandchildren Eric Markwell Jr., Dale, Ryan, Daylyn, Alexis, Alexa, Braden, Caitlyn, Anakin Meade, Addison Markwell, Leiland Cage Markwell and Pierce and Payton Gray; a brother, Donald Nugent; nieces Kisha, Jasmine and Melody Rybicki; numerous family and friends; also one special person in her life, JoAnn Cecil House, who was a second mother to Donna.
Donna will be missed dearly by so many. She touched many people’s lives and was like a second mother to most.
Care by Cardinal Cremation Society.
