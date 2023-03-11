ROCKPORT, INDIANA — Donna Sue (Susie) Peek, 83, of Rockport, Indiana, passed away Thursday, Mar. 9, 2023, at her home, surrounded by family. She was born in Rockport, Indiana June 16, 1939, to the late Fred and Lucille Kowgitz. Susie was a homemaker, bookkeeper for Peek’s Drywall, and member of Rockport Church of the Nazarene.
In addition to her parents, Susie was preceded in death by her husband, Quentin Peek, and her sisters, Betty Bauman and Mary June Deeg.
She is survived by her children, Luann Oglesby and her husband, Dean, Patricia Cieslack and her husband, Brett, and Carol Huff and her husband, Russell; her grandchildren, Maria Jalilpour, Sarah Jalilpour, Jordan Goins, Harrison Cieslack, Zoe Cieslack, Benjamin Huff, and Jacob Huff; and her great-grandchildren, Carter Goins, Kennedy Goins, Reagan Goins, Adaline Bynum, Alijah Cieslack, and Fletcher Cieslack.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Monday, Mar. 13, 2023, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana, with Pastor Brett Cieslack officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rockport Church of the Nazarene or The Way of Rockport.
