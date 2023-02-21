Donnabelle M. Adams, 97, passed away Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Bowling Green. She was born Apr. 23, 1925, in Walkerton, Indiana to Rev. Harry and Nellie Adams. Donnabelle was a member of Owensboro Christian Church and had also attended Audubon Nazarene Church. In earlier years, Donnabelle was a gospel singer with her sisters. She enjoyed writing poetry and even published a poem book in 1977. Her other hobbies included reading, piecing quilts, and writing long letters to friends and family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Johnny and Harry, and sisters, Evalyn Holly and Avanell Adams.
Survivors include her daughter, Vickie (Anthony) Spires of Bowling Green; four grandchildren, Harrison (Sarah) Spires and Eli (Leigha) Spires, and twins, Callie and Kate Spires; nieces, Gail Holly and Glenda Adams; nephews, James (Shel) Adams and Robert (Renee) Adams; and several great-nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. EST Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Union Flat Rock Cemetery near Osgood, Indiana, with Pastor James Adams officiating.
Pallbearers will be Anthony Spires, Harrison Spires, Eli Spires, James Adams, Robert Adams, and Ethan Adams.
James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented