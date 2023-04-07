Donnie Kasey, 50, of Owensboro, died Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in his home surrounded by his loved ones.
Survivors: wife, Penny Renfrow Kasey; children, Aaron (Hannah) Renfrow, Alicia (Andrew Boyle) Kasey, and Andy (Amber Cook) Kasey; and siblings, Chris (Renee) Kasey and Sabrina (Paublo) Calzada.
Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy: Saving Paws Animal Rescue of Kentucky, “SparKy”, 1004 East 18th St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Kasey. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Donald G. Kasey and sign his virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented