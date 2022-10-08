Late Wednesday afternoon, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Donnie Lane Hayden died at 69 years of age, after spending the morning doing the things he loved best in this world, teasing his wife and tending to the livestock and land in his care with his farm dog, Sunshine, close beside him.
The epitome of the caretaker described in Paul Harvey’s address: “So God made a farmer.” Don worked tirelessly every calving and lambing season, planted and harvested annual feed crops, appreciated a nice afternoon nap, mercilessly poked fun at his sister, was a firm and proud supporter of his wife’s horse breeding program, cherished cookouts and campfires with his children and grandchildren, and daily savored the natural beauty of the forests and fields in which he felt privileged to live and labor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Hayden and Margaret Smith Hayden, and his brother, Larry Hayden.
He leaves behind his wife, Nancy Hayden; sister and brother-in-law, Janice and Mike Rundle; a daughter, son-in-law, and two granddaughters, Lara, Bryan, Hayden, and Abby Bailey; and his son, daughter-in-law, grandson and granddaughter, Myrle, Kathy, Micha, and Anna Grate.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memoriam may be made to The Humane Society, 1925 River St., Bowling Green, Ky 42101 or Cincinnati Children’s Hospital ,Child Life Department, MLC50023, 333 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229.
