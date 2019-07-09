LEWISPORT -- Donnie Lee Cox Sr., 66, of Lewisport passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Madisonville on August 14, 1952, to the late Herbert (Herb) and Frances (Sissy) Cox. Donnie was a member of Lone Star Pentecostal Church. He was the electrical and building inspector for Hancock County and the electrical inspector for Breckinridge County, Hart County, Grayson County and the City of Whitesville. Donnie a member of Hancock Masonic Lodge 115, Eastern Star, Rizpah Temple Shrine, Hancock County Planning and Zoning, Lewisport Lions Club, IBEW 1701 and International Association of Electrical Inspectors.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Johnnie L. Cox; brothers, Herbert J. Cox, Ricky D. Cox and Jerry Riggs.
Survivors include his wife, Paula Jo Cox; Donnie L Cox Jr. (son), B.J. Cox (son), Lena (Kent) Baldwin (daughter), Emily (Jeremy) Dwire (daughter), Brian Johnson (son), Darlene (Larry) Finley (sister), Katie Cox (granddaughter), Tristan Cox (grandson), Rachel Dwire (granddaughter), Rebekah Dwire (granddaughter), Raeleigh Dwire (granddaughter), Kendall Baldwin (granddaughter), Lacy Baldwin (granddaughter), Paige Baldwin (granddaughter), and Betty F. Cox (sister-in-law).
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 11 at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport with burial following in Lewisport Cemetery. Donnie's family will be greeting friends from 2 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital or Hospice of Western Kentucky. Online condolences may be made at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Commented