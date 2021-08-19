DUNMOR — Donnie Lee Francis, 65, of Dunmor, died Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at his sister’s residence. Donnie was a carpenter in the Carpenter’s Union and a member of Broadway General Baptist Church.
Survivors include his son, Tracy Francis; sisters Jean Evans and Lois Griffin; and brother Jerry Francis.
Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Mount Zion Cemetery, Central City. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Donnie Francis Memorial Fund, Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330.
Commented