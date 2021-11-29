Donnie Pitman, 37, of Owensboro, passed away November 20, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Owensboro to his late father, Donnie Lee Hayes Sr., and mother, Joann Mattingly Pitman. Donnie was a truck driver for Total Packaging and enjoyed motorcycles. Donnie was a friend to many and enjoyed time with his family.
He is survived by his mother, Joann Pitman; his dad, Richard Pitman; children, Breannah, Raedon, and Daellon Pitman; grandmothers, Hazel Mattingly and Doris Hayes; siblings, April (Arturo) Morales and Jessica Pitman; step-diblings, Pamela, Stephanie, Jennifer, and Chris Pitman; nieces, Arianna, Hadley and Hayeslee and many cousins and friends.
The funeral will be 6 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory where visitation will begin at 2 p.m.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.glenncares.com.
Commented