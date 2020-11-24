Donnie Ray Carlton, 81, of Owensboro, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born in Philpot on Aug. 2, 1939, to the late Russell Henry Carlton and Anna Marion Wall Carlton. Don worked at Beneficial Finance as the manager for 27 years and played music with the Don Carlton Trio for over 20 years. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army and attended Christ Community Church.
From a very early age, he had a great interest in music. His grandmother taught him his first three chords on the guitar. He went on to play bass guitar and rhythm guitar and later in life the keyboard. He won many talent contests throughout his teen years. Although he played guitar and keyboard, his voice and showmanship were his greatest attributes. He sang at many local clubs throughout his life, but his biggest legacy was the Executive Inn’s “Time Out Lounge” where the “Don Carlton Trio” performed for 21 years. People from all walks of life came to see them perform.
The most important thing in his life were his “3 Girls”, his wife, the love of his life, and his two daughters, and his pride and joy, his grandson, Kaulen.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Marlene Robinson Carlton; two daughters, Kyna Carlton (Tam) and Kyla Sumner; grandson, Kaulen Sumner; three sisters, Brenda Camp (Bob), Carolyn Greer (Charlie), and Sharlene Chapman (Bill), all of Philpot; a brother, Larry “Butch” Carlton (Rose) of Bowling Green; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to current COVID-19 health and safety mandates funeral services will be private at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory with entombment in Rosehill Cemetery Mausoleum.
1:30 p.m. at www.davis
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047.
