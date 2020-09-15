Donnie Ray Murphy, 68, of Reynolds Station, died at his home on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. He was born on Sept. 13, 1952 in Daviess County, to the late O. G. and Margaret Lowe Murphy. Donnie enjoyed NASCAR, UK basketball and fishing.
In addition to his parents Donnie was preceded in death by his siblings, Willard Murphy and Lillian Wells.
Donnie is survived by his companion of many years, Catherine Hundley; his daughter, Tina (Steve) Kirby; stepsons, Dennis and Joe (Rebecca) McKinney; grandchildren, Jason Norris and Autumn Hicks; stepgrandchildren, Sheila, Steven, Alisha and Cayden; his sister, Judy (Bruce) Williams; his half-brothers, James and Larry Piper; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Cecil Funeral Home. Burial immediately following funeral at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Donnie Murphy Memorial Fund, envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.cecilfuneral
Commented