Donnie Sheppard, 65, of Owensboro, passed away Sept. 9, 2019. He was a proud Vietnam veteran, serving our country in the Navy.
Survivors include his children, Jennifer Sheppard and Jason Sheppard; siblings, James Sheppard and Debbie Sheppard Bryant.
Service: Noon Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: From 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, and from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions: St. Benedict's homeless shelter, 1001 West 7th Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
