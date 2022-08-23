CALHOUN — Donnie Smith, 84, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, August 20, 2022, at his home near Calhoun. Donald Byrd Smith was born February 22, 1938, in Calhoun to the late Claude Horton and Dorothy Lee Tichenor Smith, was married to the former Avah Lee Hayden March 16, 1957, and was better known as “Donnie” to both his friends and family. Donnie was the owner and operator of Smith Oil, a member of Beulah General Baptist Church, and enjoyed listening to Gospel music.
In addition to his parents, Donnie was preceded in death by two grandsons, Travis Jordan Smith and Donald “D.W.” Smith.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Avah Smith; two sons, Russell Smith and Greg Smith (Rose) both of Calhoun; three grandchildren, Brittney Smith, Hannah Smith, and Hayden Smith; and a brother, Earl Smith (Velma) of Calhoun.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, with the Rev. Ron Hampton officiating. Burial will be in the Beulah General Baptist Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Donnie’s family from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday at Musters in Calhoun.
Donnie’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Share your memories and photos of Donnie at musterfuneralhomes.com.
