Donny R. Lott, Jr., 56, of Maceo, passed away Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. He was born Oct. 14, 1966, to Donny Lott, Sr. and Shirley Lott.
Survivors include his wife, Lisa M. Lott of Maceo; daughter, Eva Marie Lott of Maceo; son, Lee Henry Lott of Maceo; stepson, Danny Freithe of Illinois; and mother, Shirley Lott of Owensboro.
Funeral arrangements will be private.
McFarland Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with care of Donny Lott, Jr.
Please leave memories and messages of condolence at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
Commented