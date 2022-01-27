DRAKESBORO — Donyon Bradlee Mohon, 21, of Drakesboro, died Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 9:27 a.m. at his residence. He was a member of Belton Beechmont Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Kaitlyn Moore Mohon; father and step-mother, Jarad and Cynthia Mohon; mother, Jill Wood; sisters, Mindy Mohon (Cody Munday), Jaden Mohon, Kaylee Mohon, and Cherolee Mohon.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: After Friday 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Contributions to Donyon Mohon Memorial Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330.
