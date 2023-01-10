HARDINSBURG — Dora Ann Wright, 73, of Hardinsburg, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was a member of Corinth Baptist Church and a homemaker.
Survivors: sons, Jason Wright and Rodney Wright, and brother, Loneard Ferry.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: McDaniels Cemetery. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Trent-Dowell Funeral Home to help assist with expenses.
