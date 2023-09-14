Dora F. Winchester-Moore, 76, of Owensboro, began her journey home Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. She was born Jan. 31, 1947, in Whitesville to the late James Robert and Verna Childers Westerfield. She was a union master electrician with IBEW Local 1701 for over 40 years. She was a strong and courageous woman. Throughout her career, she always demonstrated the strong work ethic she developed growing up on the family farm. She lived a life of kindness and giving to a multitude of friends and family. She enjoyed round/square dancing and working in her yard, especially in the flower beds. She cared for cats, raccoons, birds, and possums. She had a passion for nurturing stray cats and providing them with food and medical assistance. She will be deeply missed always.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Gordon Moore; brother, Jimmy Westerfield; and sisters, Martha Rose Westerfield and Irene Westerfield.
She is survived by three sisters, Helen Kirkman (David), Nancy Reynolds of Owensboro, and Millie Westerfield of Shelbyville; three brothers, Carl Westerfield (Mary Jo), Glenial Westerfield (Kitty), and Frank Westerfield (Teresei); her chosen child, Blake Brown; her niece, Denise Hagan (Jimmy); and several other nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory in Owensboro. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Sorgho. Visitation is 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Blake Stites for all he did to help Dora.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 West Second St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
