MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. — Dora Jean Westerfield, 80, of Mount Juliet, Tennessee, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee. Born Dec. 2, 1939, in Daviess County to the late Dola and Lena Mae Huff Jones, Dora graduated from Owensboro High School (class of 1957). She loved spending time with her family, especially her two grandchildren. Dora was employed for over 20 years at Taylors Tavern. She loved UK basketball, playing cards and had a great sense of humor.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Westerfield also was preceded in death by her husband, Larry C. Westerfield, in 2015; grandson Nicholas Riney; brothers Ronnie and J.D. Jones; and sisters Betty Boone and Marie Stewart.
Survivors include her two daughters, Karla Riney of Owensboro and Julie Howell and husband Matthew of Mount Juliet, Tennessee; and their father, Guy Riney (Joyce Gowers); grandchildren Laney and Jacob Howell; sisters Lucille O’Bryan, Wanda Oldham (Jack Myers) and Sandra Bowman; brother Donald Jones (Hilda Hansen); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services for Dora Westerfield will be 4 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of service Saturday.
Memories and condolences for the family of Dora Westerfield may be left at www.glenncares.com.
