CENTRAL CITY — Dora Revlett Harris, 90, of Central City, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at 8:25 a.m. at Maple Health and Rehab in Greenville. She was born Oct. 1, 1929, in McLean County. Dora worked at General Electric in Owensboro for 29 years. After GE, she was employed at Associated Pallet for 39 years. She was a member of Cleaton Baptist Church for many years, and was a Sunday School teacher as well as a Sunday School director. Dora was an accomplished seamstress. She enjoyed making clothes for herself, her daughters and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Geraldine Revlett; husband of 29 years, Homer Harris Jr. of Cleaton; daughter, Carma Ann Harris; and special friend Otis Jones of Bremen.
She is survived by her daughters, Connie (Charles) Lear and Judy (Jeff) Fortney, both of Central City; grandchildren Brad (Lesley) Lear of Henrico, Virginia, and Kacey Fortney of Bowling Green; brother Howard (Elaine) Revlett Jr. of Sacramento; sisters Virginia (Larry) Stewart and Martha Anderson, both of Owensboro; and very dear friend Vivian Stobaugh Clark.
Graveside funeral services will be held at noon Saturday at Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City, with Bro. Brian Jones officiating. Burial to follow. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may
be at www.tuckerfuneral
