Doraetta Neal, 94, of Rockport, Indiana passed away on Friday at Landmark of Kuttawa Nursing Center in Kuttawa. She had attended Bethel Christian Center in Rockport for many years. Doraetta was a hairdresser.
Doraetta is survived by her children, Dora Jean Perry and Steve Neal.
Services: 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana.
Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery, Rockport.
Visitation: After 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Christian Center.
