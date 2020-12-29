CENTRAL CITY — Doreen Mae White Carroll, 94, of Central City, died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at 2:15 a.m. at her daughter’s residence in Greenville. Mrs. Carroll was born July 23, 1926, in Pond Fork, West Virginia. She worked at General Electric for 43 years, and was a member of South Carrollton Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Carroll; and sisters, Martine Powell and Delores Burch.
She is survived by her daughters, Betty (Danny) Hendrix, of Greenville and Shirley (Bob) Cron ,of Wylie, Texas; grandchildren, Jason (Brittany) Whitworth, Justin Whitworth, Michelle (Benny) Wilson, Keith Hendrix, Cindy Caycedo, and Kathy (Steve) Coleman; sister, Opal Hammock of Calhoun; and great-grandchildren, Arionna Whitworth, Maci Hendrix, David Caycedo, Jordan Coleman, and Sarah Coleman.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, officiated by the Rev. Steve McElvain. Burial in Community Cemetery in Island. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to South Carrollton Methodist Church, P.O. Box 17, South Carrollton, KY 42374.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
