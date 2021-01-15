Doreen Scott May, 87, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Wellington Parc Nursing Home in Owensboro. She was born May 6, 1933, in Liverpool, England, to the late John and Annie Scott. Doreen married Larry May, an American serviceman serving in England, and moved to his hometown of Owensboro in 1960. She is retired from the Daviess County School System, where she was employed for over 30 years as a lunchroom lady at Apollo High School.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry May, who passed away on Nov. 10, 2020.
Survivors include her son, Ricky May of Dallas, Texas; a daughter and son-in-law, Wendy and Ethan Price of Owensboro; two grandsons, Chad Price and his wife, Sandra, of O’Fallon, Missouri, and Derek Price and his wife, Sarah, of Owensboro; four great-grandsons, Noah and Luke Price of O’Fallon, Missouri, and Braden and Braxton Price of Owensboro; one great-granddaughter, Leah Sutterer of St. Louis; one sister, Florrie Scott of London, England; and two sisters-in-law, Janet Tomes and Brenda Foreman (Ron), both of Owensboro.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family visitation will be held at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Private graveside services will be at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Thank you to the staff of Wellington Parc for their excellent care to Doreen.
