BROWDER — Dorena N. Johannson, 79, of Browder, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. She was a cook at Muhlenberg South Middle School and a member of Hazel Creek Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Leonard Johannson; son Ricky Johannson; daughter LaDonna Johannson; and sister Billie Hadley.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Hazel Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Burial: Hazel Creek Cemetery. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
