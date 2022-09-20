On Friday, September 16, 2022, Doreta Schroader entered into the restful, joyful presence of Jesus. She’s survived by her beloved husband, Chester Lee Schroader; son, Shayne Schroader, and his wife, Christi; sister, Angie Smith; aunt, Eva Evans; and many extended family members.
Doreta was preceded by her son, Dwayne; her mother and stepfather, Jeanette and Audie Wilburn; her father, Paul Roberts; and many other dear friends and family. We know she’s celebrating with them now.
Doreta was known as a lifelong creator and collector. She graced many celebrations with beautifully decorated cakes, cupcakes, cookies, and candies. She collected over 8,000 cookbooks and recipe books; the official world record stands at 4,239. We’ll be sure to let them know there’s a new challenger. Over the years, Doreta made dear friends in many organizations including, Riverside Baptist Church, the Younger Women’s Club, the Daviess County Homemakers Association, and the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Her work helped to advance the mission of the Mattingly School, Owensboro Middle School, and the Joe Ford Nature Center.
We’re thankful for the life that Doreta lived. We’re most thankful for the faith she placed in Jesus, who’s welcomed her into His presence with great celebration and who will one day raise her—and all who believe in Him—again to fullness of life. We eagerly look forward to that day.
The funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A private burial followed in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation was held from noon until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Heartford House c/o Hospice of W. Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Condolences and memories for Doreta’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented